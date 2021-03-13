‘Mamma Mia!’ Returning to Stage for Limited Run

YouTube

The hit musical play based on ABBA’s songs is scheduled to return to the live stage with full production for a series of performances this coming summer.

Hit ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” is returning for 23 performances in Leeds, England.

Producer Judy Craymer tells the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye the full production will take place on a specially erected stage in the 100-acre grounds of Harewood House in August (21).

It marks the first opportunity for people to see the musical since its West End and touring versions closed in the U.K. a year ago, amid the pandemic.

Shows will take place between 13 and 30 August, with the cast formed from members of the U.K. and international touring troupe. Craymer has promised a “mega-mix extraordinaire” finale, devised by choreographer Anthony Van Laast.

The show will be able to cater for 1,800 people per performance, with Craymer insisting, “We are socially distanced, by the nature of the event.”

“Mamma Mia!” is set to re-open at the Novello Theatre in London as early as September, without social distancing, once England’s Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We can’t play to 50 per cent capacity,” she explained. “We’re on our knees; big and small producers.”

A movie adaptation of the same name was released back in 2008. It was a huge success with the cast including Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, and Colin Firth. It was also critically lauded at the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards.

A decade later, a sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” was made with the main cast reprising their respective roles.