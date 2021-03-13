Lucy Hale Leads ‘Ragdoll’ Series, Rosamund Pike Voices U.S. First Lady in ‘Edith’ Podcast

WENN

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress will solve murder mystery in her new TV show while the ‘I Care a Lot’ star will channel her inner Edith Wilson in a podcast series.

Actress Lucy Hale is heading to London to solve a gruesome murder mystery in a TV adaptation of the novel “Ragdoll“.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star has been cast as new Metropolitan Police Service recruit DC Lake Edmunds, who is tasked with hunting down a serial killer who has murdered and dismembered six people, sewing their body parts into the shape of “one grotesque body – nicknamed the Ragdoll.”

The six-episode drama series, based on the 2017 book by Daniel Cole, will begin production in London this spring (21), ahead of a planned premiere later this year (21).

In another news, Rosamund Pike is following up last month’s (Feb21) Golden Globes triumph with another role that looks like a winner – as former U.S. First Lady Edith Wilson.

The “Gone Girl” star, who picked up a Best Actress Globe for her hit Netflix film “I Care a Lot“, is playing President Woodrow Wilson‘s wife, who enacted a ‘stewardship’ to help the incapacitated World War One leader do his job after he suffered a major stroke in 1919.

Behind the scenes, she was really running the show and some historians insist that, in a sense, Edith was America’s first female president.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosamund will also executive produce the limited series, “Edith!“, which will be written by Gonzalo Cordova and Travis Helwig and produced by bosses at Crooked Media and QCODE, who were also behind hit audio series “Blackout“, starring Rami Malek, and the racy “Dirty Diana“, starring Demi Moore.

“Edith!” is expected to debut this summer (21).