long-dormant MoonCats project rides NFT mania to the moon By Cointelegraph

long-dormant MoonCats project rides NFT mania to the moon

Matilda Colman
As the profusion of new algorithmically-generated nonfungible token projects drives down the premium on digital rarity, digital history and being among the “firsts” has become a more reliable source of value. As a result, long-forgotten projects are being unearthed by on-chain sleuths, and yesterday they might have struck gold on their biggest find yet.

At 7 AM UTC March 12, Twitter user and NFT collector “ETHoard” posted a short thread on what may be the second-ever nonfungible collectibles project launched on , MoonCats.