Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $225.269 by 09:19 (14:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 17.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $14.935B, or 0.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.750B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $213.280 to $227.837 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.11%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.109B or 4.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $179.6124 to $227.8369 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 46.36% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,923.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.56% on the day.

was trading at $1,886.17 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,116.121B or 61.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $216.424B or 11.99% of the total cryptocurrency market value.