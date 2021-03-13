Legendary boxer Marvin Hagler dies unexpectedly at 66

The sports world lost a legend on Saturday as former boxer Marvin Hagler died at the age of 66.

Hagler’s wife Kay shared the announcement on Hagler’s fan club page on Facebook.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” she wrote.

Hagler, nicknamed “Marvelous,” which he later made his legal name, was recognized as one of the best middleweights and pound-for-pound fighters of all time. He is an inductee of both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

Hagler was 62-3-2 in his professional boxing career. He fought from 1973-1987 and beat some well-known stars including Roberto Duran and Tommy Hearns. He retired after losing to Sugar Ray Leonard, who came out of retirement for the fight.

The Hagler-Hearns fight is recognized as one of the most exciting in boxing history. The first round of the fight is widely regarded as being one of the most thrilling rounds ever: