LeBron offers blunt assessment of Lakers’ troubles

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 24-13 for the season and sit third in the Western Conference. That said, their record is a little misleading. They are 3-7 over the last 10 outings and losing Anthony Davis proved to be a huge blow.

Initially, it looked like Kyle Kuzma’s demotion was what L.A. needed to bounce back strong, but that proved not to be the case.

This week, Lakers star LeBron James spoke openly about where the squad currently is and how he feels about it going forward.

As usual, he kept it very honest.