Julie Walters Urges Government to Double Funding for Dementia Research

WENN

The ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ actress is publicly calling on the British government to address ‘urgent need’ for dementia research by doubling the fund.

Julie Walters is urging the U.K. government to keep its promise on dementia research funding.

The “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actress is backing a petition for the leaders of Britain’s Conservative party to deliver on their election promise to double funding for research into the illness.

It comes as Alzheimer’s Research UK reveals 94 per cent of dementia researchers are concerned progress is at risk due to fewer funding opportunities.

“As someone who witnessed the effects of dementia growing up, I am proud to be standing with the tens of thousands of people who are calling on government to deliver on its election promise to double investment into researching the condition,” says Walters.

“My grandmother had vascular dementia and she lived with us when we were kids. We didn’t really understand her symptoms, but we all loved her to bits. I still don’t know how my mother coped having to care for her and look after three young children.”

Adds the “Paddington 2” star, “It’s appalling that over half of us know someone affected by dementia, yet there are no treatments to slow, stop or prevent it. Far too many families are being forced to experience the pain dementia causes on a daily basis because of the lack of treatments and to put it simply, enough is enough.”

“There is an urgent need for research to bring about life-changing treatments for people affected by dementia. With the tragic impact Covid-19 has had on those with the condition, the funding promised by government is more critical now than it ever has been and it’s clear the public agrees. I’d urge everyone to sign this petition, so we can make it clear to government that we will not let their promise be cast aside.”

You can sign the petition, which has already attracted over 43,000 signatures, here: http://alzres.uk.