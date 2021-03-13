Jacob deGrom gets Opening Day nod for third straight year

The Mets open the 2021 season against the Washington Nationals on April 1 at Nationals Park. Washington has not yet named a starter, but it seems like Max Scherzer could get the nod for the sixth time in his career.

This will be deGrom’s second Opening Day start at Nationals Park. He was victorious the last time he got the nod in Washington.

DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner, had a solid 2020 campaign, going 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA, 0.956 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings. He’ll be looking to put up similar numbers in 2021 as the new-look Mets hope to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.