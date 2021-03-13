Jack Eichel out for ‘foreseeable future’ with injury

The update comes after Eichel traveled to see a specialist over the last two days to determine the severity of the injury. The 24-year-old now has to quarantine for seven days under the NHL’s health and safety protocols and will miss at least the next four games.

The Boston University product missed the first week of training camp with an upper-body injury and also missed two games last month with a lower-body injury.

The Sabres are the worst team in the NHL with a 6-15-4 record and are in the midst of a 0-7-2 slide. Eichel has been a big part of Buffalo’s struggles, as he has only two goals in 21 games, but the team’s issues go beyond just him.

At this rate, the Sabres could miss the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.