Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September By Reuters

© Reuters. COVID-19 vaccinations at Fiumicino Airport in Rome
ROME (Reuters) – Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.
Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to issue 500,000 vaccine doses a day, according to a statement released by the cabinet office.
Italy has registered 101,881 deaths since the outbreak emerged in the country in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.2 million cases of infection to date.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.