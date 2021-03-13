India’s draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers

Article content

NEW DELHI — India will require e-commerce firms to treat sellers equally on their platforms and ensure transparency, according to a draft policy seen by Reuters on Saturday that follows criticism against business practices of big online companies.

India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart flout federal regulations. The companies have denied the allegations.

A Reuters special report last month revealed that Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country’s foreign investment rules. To read the special report click http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W

The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.

“E-commerce operators must ensure equal treatment of all sellers/vendors registered on their platforms and not adopt algorithms which result in prioritizing select vendors/sellers,” it says.

A spokesman for the commerce ministry declined to comment.

The policy will apply to Amazon and Flipkart – two top e-commerce players in India – as well as domestic players like Reliance Industries, which has plans to expand its JioMart online platform. All three firms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.