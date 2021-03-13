Hilary Duff Gushes Over Her Pals After She’s Surprised With Baby Shower

Instagram

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress says, ‘I can’t thank you enough,’ after her friends threw her a surprise baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her third child.

AceShowbiz –

Hilary Duff was left glowing on Thursday (11Mar21) after her friends surprised her with a special baby shower.

The “Younger” star, who is expecting her third child, was overjoyed when her close friend Sharmeen Bhamani threw her the low-key party to celebrate her baby’s upcoming birth with her Los Angeles-based loved ones, who had all been forced to take COVID tests to make the gathering as safe as possible.

Sharing images from the event on Instagram, the mother-to-be wrote, “My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing.”

“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women.”

“Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s**t I’m having a third child… send help (sic)!”

The baby will be a sibling for her daughter Banks, two, with her husband Matthew Koma while she also shares eight-year-old son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.