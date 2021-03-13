Grammys Artist Quiz

EntertainmentGrammys Artist QuizBy Bradly Lamb - March 13, 202101ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp And the Grammy goes to… To start, which artist isn’t nominated for 2021’s Record of the Year? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Can you the person behind “Everything I Wanted”? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Who performs “Watermelon Sugar”? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Who collaborates with Lady Gaga on the track “Rain On Me”? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images True or false:Billie Eilish won both Record of the Year and Artist of the Year in 2020. Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Which single is nominated for 2021’s Best Rap Song? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Who won Best Pop Solo Performance in 2020? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images True or false:Lady Gaga is nominated for 2021’s Album of the Year. Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Who is known for “Dynamite”? Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images Finally, who’s nominated for 2021’s Best New Artist? Prasert Krainukul / Getty ImagesBuzzFeed DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!