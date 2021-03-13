Home Entertainment Grammys Artist Quiz

Grammys Artist Quiz

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
And the Grammy goes to…

  1. To start, which artist isn’t nominated for 2021’s Record of the Year?

    Microphone in a stage light

  2. Can you the person behind “Everything I Wanted”?

    Microphone in a stage light

  3. Who performs “Watermelon Sugar”?

    Microphone in a stage light

  4. Who collaborates with Lady Gaga on the track “Rain On Me”?

    Microphone in a stage light

  5. True or false:
    Billie Eilish won both Record of the Year and Artist of the Year in 2020.

    Microphone in a stage light

  6. Which single is nominated for 2021’s Best Rap Song?

    Microphone in a stage light

  7. Who won Best Pop Solo Performance in 2020?

    Microphone in a stage light

  8. True or false:
    Lady Gaga is nominated for 2021’s Album of the Year.

    Microphone in a stage light

  9. Who is known for “Dynamite”?

    Microphone in a stage light

  10. Finally, who’s nominated for 2021’s Best New Artist?

    Microphone in a stage light

