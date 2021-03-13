Gene Simmons Puts Mansion on Market After Expensive Renovation

Instagram

The KISS rocker has placed his house in Beverly Hills, California on the market again after giving it a pricy renovation when it failed to attract buyers last year.

Rocker Gene Simmons has given his Beverly Hills, California mansion a facelift in a bid to sell the property once more.

The KISS star initially attempted to offload the seven bedroom estate for $22 million (£15.7 million) in October (20), but when it failed to attract any buyers, he hired a team of interior designers to give it a pricey renovation.

According to TMZ, four of the bedrooms had previously been filled with all kinds of KISS memorabilia and gear, but now the home has been given a modern update – and there’s no sign of his rock star status anywhere.

Simmons has since placed the mansion, which boasts a massive water slide, full size tennis court, and enough parking for 35 vehicles, on the market once again for the elevated price of $25 million (£17.9 million).

The home previously featured extensively on the musician’s reality TV show, “Gene Simmons Family Jewels“, which ran for six years until 2012.

Back in October 2019, Gene Simmons was admitted to a hospital with kidney stones. The rocker underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. His band postponed several dates from their farewell tour while waiting for him to recover.

“The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure,” he explained back then. “Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

They were back on the road in December, but they were forced to halt their tour again in March due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

The band are hoping to return to the stage this coming summer.