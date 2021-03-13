Ex-Clemson CB Derion Kendrick facing gun, drug charges By Reuters



Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, an All-ACC selection in 2020, was arrested and charged with a gun violation in his native Rock Hill, S.C., multiple outlets reported.

Kendrick, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun after patrol officers spotted him asleep in a car with a gun in his lap, The State reported. He was alone in the car, which police said belonged to his girlfriend.

He also was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, after officers seized a small amount.

Kendrick was a five-star recruit from Rock Hill, S.C., in the Class of 2018 but ran into disciplinary issues with the Tigers. He announced in January that he would return for his senior season, which would have meant Clemson had all 11 starters on defense coming back.

Coach Dabo Swinney reportedly dismissed him from the Clemson program last month.

“Really not much to say about that other than he’s not with us anymore, but also to say I love D.K.,” Swinney said in confirming Kendrick’s departure. “Man, he’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player. He’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

Kendrick entered the transfer portal March 2 but has not chosen a new school.

He appeared in nine games (eight starts) in 2020 and was credited with 20 tackles (one for loss), six pass breakups, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery in 382 snaps. He returned the fumble 66 yards for a touchdown at Virginia Tech on Dec. 5.

In 39 career games (23 starts), he made 71 tackles (four for losses) and had 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He also had 15 career receptions for 210 yards and returned 15 kickoffs an average of 23.3 yards.

–Field Level Media