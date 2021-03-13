Ethereum Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade
Investing.com – was trading at $1,924.41 by 14:39 (19:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 1.
The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $220.59B, or 12.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $225.07B.
Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,730.46 to $1,924.41 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.68%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $24.17B or 16.98% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,634.7300 to $1,924.5743 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Ethereum is still down 5.70% from its all-time high of $2,040.79 set on February 20.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $60,645.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.91% on the day.
Binance Coin was trading at $277.4850 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.24%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,127.19B or 61.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $42.84B or 2.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
