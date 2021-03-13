EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $4.1601 by 13:29 (18:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 13.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.9402B, or 0.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.6822 to $4.1601 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.6%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.3961B or 1.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.6778 to $4.1865 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 81.90% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,208.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.34% on the day.

was trading at $1,909.76 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.19%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,122.1533B or 61.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $219.1346B or 12.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.