Dez Bryant believes he’s a Hall of Famer

Dez Bryant wants to play in the NFL for two more seasons. Even if he doesn’t return to the field, however, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver believes he’s a Hall of Famer.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Bryant said he believes he’ll make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame because “nobody put up TDs the way I put up.” However, he also admitted he’s probably not a first-ballot player at this point.

Bryant has a point about scoring touchdowns. From 2011 to 2014, he caught 50 touchdown passes and has a total of 75 receiving touchdowns in his career. His 75 receiving touchdowns rank 36th all-time among receivers.

The 32-year-old’s career likely isn’t over yet, and he could add to that total in 2021. Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Bryant caught six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

In a series of tweets, he admitted that he would not return to the Ravens in 2021 because it wasn’t a good fit. He later told TMZ Sports that he would love to play for the Arizona Cardinals and would be open to a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys.