Considering launching a startup? This is the model to use

Making your dream come to fruition is only a startup community away Photo by Lala Azizli / Unsplash

Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page. Unlike traditional business ventures, startups have the ability to become extremely profitable in a very short period of time. This advantageous variance is because startups have a heightened scale and exposure that cuts across larger global markets. While startups have a reputation for offering a speedy road to success, it’s important to note that the success rates of startups are disappointingly low. Sure, so-called unicorns — private venture-backed companies valued at $1 billion — have transformed the business world and revolutionized everyday lives, but that’s rare. If you really want to make your mark, there are some things you need to consider. Be passionate If there’s one key component to building a thriving startup, it’s passion. Passion for your product, idea, or service gives you resilience and determination. At the end of the day, you need to consider your motivation. If you don’t love what you do, the task that lay before you could be insurmountable.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Potential growth Startup initiatives can move so quickly that you could be working out of your garage one day and looking at swanky 5000-square-foot commercial properties the next. Factoring in balanced growth is a must to ensure longevity. Finding a steady growth rate and meeting your targets is a viable concept. Focus on both growth and profitability by charging for value from the start, building resiliency and having a long-term outlook.

Article content Fools rush in Some companies rush in and try to build a viable product, find investors, and then sadly, lose momentum. Take time to reflect on where you want to be and how you want to get there. Rushing in without a sufficient plan of action could be the difference between success and failure. Build a viable business plan and comprehensive strategy. Don’t know where to start? Consider hanging out with world-class mentors who can give you advice and help you create a successful startup. Startups.com unlimited is an essential business tool that offers a wealth of knowledge. It’s an all-in-one solution to successfully launching your startup. With access to 650 masterclass videos and more than 1,000 how-to guides to build your startup faster. Startups.com is home to over 20k world-class mentors at your fingertips. With a stellar review of 4.95 stars on Apple Podcasts and a 9/10 rating on AppSumo, consumers are raving about the easy-to-use interface and the amazing results they are receiving, from strategic advice to business plan creation. Startups.com is guiding people just like you towards a successful launch. Tap into your potential with a lifetime subscription to startups.com unlimited. It retails for $442 and is on sale for $63.99, a discount of 85 per cent. Prices subject to change. Avoid these common mistakes entrepreneurs make when creating business plans This entrepreneurial master class will help you launch a side hustle this year Retail investors are still flocking to trading platforms, here’s how to start

Share this article in your social network

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.