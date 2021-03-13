Collector turns down $1M for NBA Top Shot moment originally bought for $100K By Cointelegraph

Collector turns down $1M for NBA Top Shot moment originally bought for $100K
A collector of prized NFTs from Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot has turned down a $1 million offer for a single token depicting New Orleans Pelicans’ pro basketball star Zion Williamson.
The collector “jerlevine” bought the #1 Jersey Match S1 Holo Zion Williamson NFT on Jan. 25 for $100,000. The token is of “legendary” rarity, and was first issued in the HOLOMMX pack during Series 1 of Top Shot.
