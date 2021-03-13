Chris Harrison Won’t Host The Bachelorette Next Season

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
10

“Take a moment and say your goodbyes…”

It looks like Chris Harrison’s leave of absence from the Bachelor franchise is becoming a little more permanent.


John Fleenor / Getty Images

Then, in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, Chris seemed to basically excuse Rachael Kirkconnell’s actions. Chris then announced that he would be taking a leave of absence from the show following a series of Instagram apology posts.

Now, in a statement from the official Bachelor Instagram, it’s been confirmed that Chris won’t be coming back for the next Bachelorette season — making it the first season that Chris hasn’t hosted.

Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be hosting.


Craig Sjodin / Kwaku Alston / Getty

For what it’s worth, plenty of people on Twitter seemed pretty into the news:

was Chris Harrison really that fundamental to the bachelor?? what are they gonna do, forget how to function when there’s one rose left???

was Chris Harrison really that fundamental to the bachelor?? what are they gonna do, forget how to function when there’s one rose left???


Twitter: @chrisxtina21

y’all are acting like chris harrison is THEE backbone of the show when all he does is say, “ this is the final rose” and “take your time to say your goodbyes” #thebachelor

y’all are acting like chris harrison is THEE backbone of the show when all he does is say, “ this is the final rose” and “take your time to say your goodbyes” #thebachelor


Twitter: @itsmawahib

Kaitlyn commented on the news with a video of her and Tayshia dancing with the caption, “Let’s go girls…..”

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR