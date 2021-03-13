Chris Harrison Won’t Host The Bachelorette Next Season

“Take a moment and say your goodbyes…”
It looks like Chris Harrison’s leave of absence from the Bachelor franchise is becoming a little more permanent.
Then, in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, Chris seemed to basically excuse Rachael Kirkconnell’s actions. Chris then announced that he would be taking a leave of absence from the show following a series of Instagram apology posts.
Now, in a statement from the official Bachelor Instagram, it’s been confirmed that Chris won’t be coming back for the next Bachelorette season — making it the first season that Chris hasn’t hosted.
Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be hosting.
For what it’s worth, plenty of people on Twitter seemed pretty into the news:
Kaitlyn commented on the news with a video of her and Tayshia dancing with the caption, “Let’s go girls…..”
