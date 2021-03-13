Chainlink Partners with Illuvium and TrueFi By CoinQuora



Chainlink Partners with Illuvium and TrueFi



Chainlink adds two promising projects as their new partners

One is the collectible NFT game Illuvium

The other is TrueFi, a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending.

Both will integrate with Chainlink

After recently reaching a new all-time high due to a surge in token circulation, Chainlink (LINK) continues to expand its reach. They now introduced two projects that will integrate with their platform — Illuvium and TrueFi.

In a Tweet, Chainlink announced that TrueFi, a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, will integrate with Chainlink. The integration will be done by adopting two new Price Feeds.

According to the announcement, “the price oracles will secure an automated coverage mechanism that uses staked TRU tokens to make lenders whole in the case of loan defaults.”

Zero-collateral lending protocol @TrustToken expands its integration with #Chainlink by adopting two new Price Feeds. These price oracles secure an automated coverage mechanism that uses staked TRU tokens to make lenders whole in the case of loan defaults. https://t.co/vEMZmR5FWs — Chainlink – Official Channel (@chainlink) March 12, 2021

On the other hand, the rising smart contract platform also announced another integration. This time it’s with Illuvium, a collectible non-fungible token (NFT) game.

In the announcement, the Chainlink team mentioned that Illuvium will integrate Chainlink VRF to “fairly distribute limited-edition promo NFTs to randomly selected users who participate in Illuvium’s upcoming yield farming program, ensuring a high degree of transparency.”

Blockchain-based gaming dApp @illuviumio will integrate #Chainlink VRF to fairly distribute limited-edition promo #NFTs to randomly selected users who participate in Illuvium’s upcoming yield farming program, ensuring a high degree of transparency. https://t.co/ya8xxJnOXc — Chainlink – Official Channel (@chainlink) March 12, 2021

