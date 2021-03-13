Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day
Investing.com – was trading at $1.184553 by 07:31 (12:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13.
The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $37.005049B, or 2.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $41.646475B.
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.988142 to $1.184586 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.39%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.948360B or 3.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.2184 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Cardano is still down 20.19% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $60,276.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.81% on the day.
was trading at $1,892.90 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.74%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,119.766734B or 61.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $217.935406B or 12.04% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
