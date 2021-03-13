Brandi Carlile Looks Forward to Honor John Prine With Tribute Performance at 2021 Grammys

Instagram

Thankful for the opportunity to salute her idol on such a big stage, the ‘Party of One’ singer claims that all singer/songwriters ‘wouldn’t even know how to do what we do without him.’

AceShowbiz –

Singer Brandi Carlile will be honouring the legacy of the late John Prine when she performs at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14.

The “Party of One” star has been busy rehearsing for the upcoming event, and she is thankful for the opportunity to salute her idol on such a big stage after she and her peers were unable to gather in person to pay their final respects to Prine, who died from COVID-19 complications last April (2020).

“John was the great mentor to all of us,” she told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight.

“I think all singer/songwriters that were lucky enough to have proximity to John or get to know John, all feel like they were significantly, individually special to him. And I hope that was the case with me. But the truth is that he just loved us all. And he taught us all how to write songs and he taught us how to laugh at ourselves.”

“This year it’s been hard to not get out and honour him on stage with our songs and our jokes and our spiritual connection to him, but finally I’m getting to do it. He has meant so much to so many of us. We wouldn’t even know how to do what we do without him.”

<br />

Carlile has not revealed which tune she will be playing on music’s big night, but she added, “Having lost him this [past] year to COVID is especially heartbreaking, but there’s something about this performance for me that’s really cathartic… and I just feel like there’s hope and redemption in the words of [the song I’m performing].”

Both she and Prine are double nominees at the Grammy Awards – she is up for Best Country Song for “Crowded Table” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Carried Me with You” from “Onward“, while Prine’s final recording, “I Remember Everything”, is shortlisted for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.