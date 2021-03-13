Blake Lively Baffled That Ryan Reynolds Didn’t Invite Her When Brad Pitt Filmed ‘Deadpool 2’ Cameo

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The former ‘Gossip Girl’ star jokingly calls out her actor husband on social media for not inviting her to the set when Brad Pitt was shooting his cameo in the Marvel film.

Blake Lively claimed Ryan Reynolds owed her some explanation over a special appearance in the “Deadpool” sequel. Upon learning that Brad Pitt was once filming a cameo for “Deadpool 2“, the former “Gossip Girl” star admitted that she was left baffled by the nonexistence of her actor husband’s set invitation to her.

On Friday, March 12, the 33-year-old beauty jokingly called out her spouse after Cinephile Club Instagram account shared a fun fact about the Marvel movie. Along with a clip of Brad shooting his scene, the account noted, “Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in ‘Deadpool 2’.”

The message continued to read, “In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero’s ally known as The Vanisher.” The post has since caught Blake’s attention who then quipped in the comment section, “Weird… My husband didn’t invite me to set that day.”

“The Age of Adaline” actress once got candid about her crush on Angelina Jolie‘s ex. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2008, she divulged, “I’ve kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I’ve done for TV or movies. I know – I’m weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn’t hear this. He’s never going to want to marry me!”

Blake and Ryan are known for their habit of trolling each other on social media. In February, they celebrated Valentine’s Day by offering funny tributes for one another. Making use of Instagram, the mother of three put out a time-lapsed clip where her husband served as her hair colorist amid the pandemic. “That time I f*d my hairdresser,” she captioned the post.

As for the “Green Lantern” star, he took to his own Instagram page to upload a slow-motion video of his wife sledding. In the accompaniment of the post, he joked, “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.”

Blake married Ryan in 2012. They share three daughters together, James, Inez, and Betty.