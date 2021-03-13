Bitcoin payday? Crypto to revolutionize job wages… or not By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Bitcoin payday? Crypto to revolutionize job wages… or not

Speaking at a Chamber of Digital Commerce panel discussion in late February, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez noted that his citys employees, like others, are worried about the potential devaluation of the dollar, so he proposed to the Miami City Commission a resolution to allow our employees to take a percentage of their salaries in if they so desired.

After all, notes Suarez, The highest-paid player in the National Football League Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung wont be earning the most because hes the best player in the NFL but because he asked for 50% of his salary in Bitcoin.

More employee demand?

It is surely coming

Risks for employees?

How does it work?

A boon for the gig economy?

What if BTC price plummets?

Streaming salaries?

Looking far ahead

