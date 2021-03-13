Bitcoin hits record high; trades as high as $59,755 on Saturday By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. One Dollar banknotes are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
(Reuters) – , the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday reached a record high, trading up to $59,755.
Bitcoin is up more than 2% from its previous year high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.
Bitcoin’s price soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon (NYSE:), asset manager BlackRock Inc (NYSE:), credit card giant Mastercard Inc (NYSE:), backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Square Inc (NYSE:) and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.
