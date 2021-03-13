Badger DAO to acquire ‘Badger.com’ domain for $300,000 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The Badger DAO community is ‘sett’ to migrate to some new ‘diggs’: the decentralized finance project will shortly become the new owner of the “Badger.com” web domain.

In a Badger Improvement Proposal listed on governance forums today, BIP-43, BadgerDAO founder Chris Spadafora wrote that the new domain will “quickly increase the value [of the app] across all these categories (daily traffic, referring websites, search engine optimization etc.)”