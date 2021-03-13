Atari Partners With Bondly to Create Unique NFTs Collectibles By CoinQuora



Atari Partners With Bondly to Create Unique NFTs Collectibles



Atari has announced its partnership with Bondly.

Bondly will help Atari make NFTs for its new Atari Metaverse project.

Creators on the platform can mint NFTs and distribute them to fans as NFT collectibles.

Gaming pioneer Atari, has just announced its partnership with the DeFi firm — Bondly. The two will work together to bring Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to Atari’s latest gaming project.

Atari is working on its much awaited gaming project — Atari Metaverse. It will run on a blockchain and will use NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The Atari Metaverse will host the firm’s best legacy gaming assets, mashed together, to bring a whole new blockchain-gaming experience.

Bondly, an e-commerce company, will help Atari launch NFT’s in various fields on the platform like in music, gaming, and more. They are eager to help Atari build a ‘new superfan experience’.

Likewise, CEO of Bondly, Brandon Smith says that creators on the platform will be able to mint their own NFTs. Moreover, these unique NFTs can be traded and owned by fans as NFT collectibles.

Collectors can buy these NFTs with Atari’s native token (ATRI) or Bondly’s native token (BONDLY). They can also get them with other major crypto assets as well.

Since 1971, Atari has been a leader in its field. It is no surprise that they have used the latest gaming tech in their projects. Atari will also appear in the blockchain-based gaming platform — Sandbox. We will soon hear the lineup of NFTs for Atari Metaverse, possibly in the next few weeks.

