AstraZeneca’s lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval – document

Article content

BRUSSELS — AstraZeneca’s new aim of supplying 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end March hinges on the bloc’s drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

The new lower target for March deliveries, which confirmed an earlier report from Reuters, depends on the regulatory approval of a vaccine factory in Leiden run by subcontractor Halix, the internal document dated March 10 showed.

EU leaders have come under fire for rolling out vaccines at a far slower pace than neighboring Britain due to a longer approval and purchasing process as well as repeated delays in supplies from AstraZeneca and other drugmakers.

AstraZeneca said in the document seen by Reuters that it is assuming the Halix factory will get the green light on March 25 and has penciled in deliveries of nearly 10 million doses for the following week.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed in a statement that the Halix factory had not yet been approved and declined to comment on when any authorisation might be granted.