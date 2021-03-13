Artemi Panarin to return vs. Bruins

Panarin returned to practice on Wednesday after taking a leave of absence from the Rangers on Feb. 22 due to false allegations that he beat up an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011. The allegations came after Panarin showed support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s opponent.

The Rangers went 4-5-0 in Panarin’s absence. The 29-year-old has five goals and 13 assists in 14 games this season.