Antonia Gentry Fun Facts

1.
To start, Antonia Gentry portrays the lead role of Ginny Miller on Netflix’s new coming-of-age series, Ginny & Georgia.
2.
Ginny & Georgia is Gentry’s first major recurring lead role on Netflix.
3.
She’s only 23 years old and was born on September 30, 1997.
4.
Gentry grew up in Atlanta, Georgia before making the move to Los Angeles, California to pursue her acting dreams.
6.
Before working on set, Gentry had a number of roles in local theater productions, including plays written by her mom.
7.
Growing up, Gentry attended the John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in Augusta, Georgia to help craft her skills.
8.
She later went on to attend Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia where she became a member of the Rathskellar Comedy Improv Group.
9.
While Gentry was about to graduate college, she landed the role of a lifetime on Ginny & Georgia.
10.
The actor has appeared in a number of shorts including Lone Wolf Mason and PSA Don’t Text and Drive Pay Attention.
11.
Other notable onscreen roles she’s had outside of Ginny & Georgia include Raising Dion and Candy Jar.
16.
While flying back and forth to audition for Ginny & Georgia, she ended up developing a blood clot in her leg.
17.
Gentry enjoys karaoke and has shared clips of herself singing on IG.
18.
While Ginny and Georgia (portrayed by Brianne Howey) share a 15-year age gap on the show, the two actors only have an 8-year age gap IRL.
19.
Finally, Gentry was able to relate to her role on Ginny & Georgia on a personal level.
