Ankr gains 137% after becoming the top validator on Binance Smart Chain By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
It’s hard to argue that the crypto market is not in a bull market right now, but this run does show different characteristics and catalysts than the 2017 bull market.

In 2017, investors were hyped by the allure of high returns from initial coin offerings (ICO) that promised much but delivered very little in the form of an actually working ‘product.’

ANKR token price at Binance. Source: TradingView