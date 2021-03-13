Alchemix announces $4.9 million raise led by CMS, Alameda, and e-Girl Capital By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A fast riser in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world has announced a $4.9 million raise today led by major industry venture capital groups — as well as some unusual, upstart players.

Alchemix, a DeFi lending protocol whose loans automatically repay themselves via deposits into other yield-bearing protocols, announced on Discord today a $4.9 million raise led by ten investors including industry mainstays CMS Holdings and Alameda Research, as well as upstart crypto VC players such as eGirl Capital.