Alchemix announces $4.9 million raise led by CMS, Alameda, and e-Girl Capital By Cointelegraph

Alchemix announces $4.9 million raise led by CMS, Alameda, and e-Girl Capital
A fast riser in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world has announced a $4.9 million raise today led by major industry venture capital groups — as well as some unusual, upstart players.
Alchemix, a DeFi lending protocol whose loans automatically repay themselves via deposits into other yield-bearing protocols, announced on Discord today a $4.9 million raise led by ten investors including industry mainstays CMS Holdings and Alameda Research, as well as upstart crypto VC players such as eGirl Capital.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.