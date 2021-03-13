‘Adieu Les Cons’ Is Big Winner at 2021 Cesar Awards

Gaumont

Comedy drama “Adieu Les Cons” (“Bye Bye Morons“) was the big winner at France’s Cesar Awards on Friday night (12Mar21), taking home Best Film and Best Director for Albert Dupontel.

The filmmaker also landed Best Original Screenplay while Nicolas Maire was named Best Supporting Actor as the movie picked up additional honours for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Sami Bouajila was celebrated as Best Actor for “Un Fils” (“A Son“), Laure Calamy claimed Best Actress for “Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes” (“My Donkey, My Lover & I“), and Emilie Dequenne was awarded Best Supporting Actress for “Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait” (“Love Affair(s)“).

Best Documentary winner “Adolescentes” (“Adolescents“) was a triple winner, also earning Best Editing and Best Sound while Filippo Meneghetti‘s “Two of Us” was declared Best First Film and acting newcomer titles went to Jean-Pascal Zadi for “Tout Simplement Noir” (“Quite Simply Black“) and Fathia Youssouf for “Cuties“.

Thomas Vinterberg‘s “Another Round” scored Best Foreign Film, Best Adapted Screenplay went to Stephanie Demoustier for “La Fille Au Bracelet” (“The Girl With a Bracelet“), and French electronic star Rone won Best Score for “La Nuit Venue” (“Night Ride“).

Other winners included “Josep” (Best Animated Film), and Madeline Fontaine, who took home Best Costume Design for “La Bonne Epouse” (“How to Be a Good Wife“).

The awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, were handed out at a scaled-back ceremony in Paris, where the only attendees were the nominees due to COVID concerns.