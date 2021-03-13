24 Best Mark Hamill Moments Of All Time

Bradly Lamb
“If you think (Luke’s) gay, of course he is!”

Mark Hamill is just one of the purest celebs out there.

He’s literally such a nerd and fully embraces everything Star Wars instead of trying to distance himself from it, and I love him for it.

So just ’cause, I decided to make a list of my absolute favorite Mark Hamill moments where he just embodied pure, wholesome Dad™ energy. Read on to see!

1.

When he surprised Adam Scott on Jimmy Kimmel:

3.

When he had the perfect response to the statement “Star Wars is for boys”:

I think Luke &amp; Han are lucky Leia took over their "rescue" on the Death Star or it would've been a very short movie. https://t.co/GFauW2LBEE

Via Twitter: @HamillHimself

4.

When he absolutely roasted both himself and the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special:

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen &amp; I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special.

Via Twitter: @HamillHimself

5.

When he appeared in this German variety show in a golden costume and SANG:

View this video on YouTube


Dec Cart / YouTube / Via youtube.com

I can’t even screencap this, you just have to watch.

6.

And when it resurfaced and wasn’t his favorite memory:

No. It was for a German TV Special. I didn't want to wear it, but they seemed so disappointed, I changed my mind, thinking: Nobody but a few Germans will ever see it. Oops. #NothingGoesAwayOnTheInternet 😩 https://t.co/6sc7gDZy3v

8.

And when he revealed Jim Henson was NOT impressed with his Kermit impression:

9.

When he supported John Boyega at the Black Lives Matter protests and called himself “dad”:


Twitter: @HamillHimself

10.

When he told this story about Carrie Fisher getting a little possessive over her princess title:

11.

When he read one of Trump’s tweets as The Joker and the voice fit surprisingly well:

12.

When he did this amazing impression of Harrison Ford:


Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube / Via youtube.com

13.

And roasted him in the same interview:


Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube / Via youtube.com

14.

When he did yet another impression of Harrison, this time at his disappointment over Mark not telling him the iconic Darth Vader twist:

15.

When he poked fun at his high school self:

mark being a student council nerd with a goofy comb-over is legit the most mark hamill thing ever #MayTheDorkBeWithYou https://t.co/J7TliHSBWd

mark being a student council nerd with a goofy comb-over is legit the most mark hamill thing ever

Twitter: @HamillHimself

16.

When he supported Kelly Marie Tran and told her haters to “get a life” after she suffered horribly racist hate based on her role in the third trilogy:


Via Twitter: @HamillHimself

17.

When he surprised fans while they acted out scenes from the movies:

20.

When he literally didn’t give a crap what Disney thought:

21.

Basically every tribute he ever made to Carrie, but I especially love how he celebrated her image being used in the Women’s March:

I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today. Bigly. #Resistance #WorldWideWomensMarch

Via Twitter: @HamillHimself

22.

When he revealed he didn’t even realize that he was the star of Star Wars because he just assumed Harrison was after seeing how cool he was:

23.

When he couldn’t stop reposting Bernie/Star Wars memes:

24.

And finally, when he posted this edit showing he finally got those power converters from the Tosche Station.


Via Twitter: @hamillhimself

*Sigh* I just really love Mark Hamill, okay?

