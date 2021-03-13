1-seed Bama comes back to edge 4-seed UT, reach finals

SEC Network

Photo: AP Photo/Matt Humphrey

Top-seeded Alabama overcame a 14-point deficiit early in the second half to defeat 4-seed Tennessee, 73-68, on Saturday to earn a spot in the SEC Tournament championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville.

The Vols led 40-31 at halftime and extended that lead to 45-31 by scoring the first five points of the second half.

The Crimson Tide still trailed 48-36 with 16:42 left to play before going on an 11-0 run to draw wthin 48-47 after a pair of Herb Jones free throws with 12:05 remaining. From there, it was tight the rest of the way.

Another Jones free throw tied it at 61 with 4:35 to go, and the Tide took the lead for good shortly thereafter on a 3-pointer by Keon Ellis with 4:07 remaining.

Tennessee got back with one at 69-68 on a 3-pointer by Yves Pons with 42 seconds left. But then Alabama closed it out with four made free throws down the stretch, two each by Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly.

Jones, a senior, led Alabama with a stat-stuffing line that included 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. Quinerly added 19 points.

Tennessee, playing without injured senior leader John Fulkerson, was led by a pair of freshmen in Keon Johnson with 20 points and Jaden Springer with 18.

Alabama, the sixth-ranked team in the nation that ran away with the SEC regular-season title by going 16-2, improved to 23-6 overall. Tennessee fell to 18-8.