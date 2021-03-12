Yuan briefly hits one-week high, market awaits Fed and Sino-U.S. meeting next week

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly hit a

one-week high against a softer dollar on Friday before paring

some gains, with some caution evident ahead a U.S. central bank

policy meeting and a bilateral meeting between senior U.S. and

Chinese officials in Alaska next week.

The safe-haven dollar languished near a one-week low on

Friday as calming bond markets lifted investor sentiment and

appetite for Asian currencies.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4845 yuan per dollar, 125

pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.497.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4728

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4875 at midday, still 70

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would show a weekly gain of 0.14%.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said

in a note that market expectations for the second quarter would

be guided by the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee

two-day meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.

Separately, several currency traders said they would pay

close attention to the first high-level in-person contact

between Beijing and Washington since U.S. President Joe Biden