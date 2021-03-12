Home Business Yuan briefly hits one-week high, market awaits Fed and Sino-U.S. meeting next...

Yuan briefly hits one-week high, market awaits Fed and Sino-U.S. meeting next week

Matilda Colman
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly hit a

one-week high against a softer dollar on Friday before paring

some gains, with some caution evident ahead a U.S. central bank

policy meeting and a bilateral meeting between senior U.S. and

Chinese officials in Alaska next week.

The safe-haven dollar languished near a one-week low on

Friday as calming bond markets lifted investor sentiment and

appetite for Asian currencies.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4845 yuan per dollar, 125

pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.497.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4728

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4875 at midday, still 70

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would show a weekly gain of 0.14%.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said

in a note that market expectations for the second quarter would

be guided by the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee

two-day meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.

Separately, several currency traders said they would pay

close attention to the first high-level in-person contact

between Beijing and Washington since U.S. President Joe Biden

took office.

Chinese diplomats will meet with U.S. officials in Alaska on

March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on

Thursday. The tone of any comments coming out of that meeting

could help market participants judge the likely path that

Sino-U.S. relations market could take under the new U.S.

administration.

By midday, the global dollar index traded at 91.572,

while the offshore yuan was changing hands at 6.4878

per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4845 6.497 0.19%

Spot yuan 6.4875 6.4945 0.11%

Divergence from 0.05%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.63%

Spot change since 2005 27.58%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.92 96.88 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.572 91.443 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4878 0.00%

*

Offshore 6.6602 -2.64%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

