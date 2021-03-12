Yuan briefly hits one-week high, market awaits Fed and Sino-U.S. meeting next week

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly hit a
one-week high against a softer dollar on Friday before paring
some gains, with some caution evident ahead a U.S. central bank
policy meeting and a bilateral meeting between senior U.S. and
Chinese officials in Alaska next week.
The safe-haven dollar languished near a one-week low on
Friday as calming bond markets lifted investor sentiment and
appetite for Asian currencies.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4845 yuan per dollar, 125
pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.497.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4728
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4875 at midday, still 70
pips firmer than the previous late session close.
If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday
level, it would show a weekly gain of 0.14%.
Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said
in a note that market expectations for the second quarter would
be guided by the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee
two-day meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.
Separately, several currency traders said they would pay
close attention to the first high-level in-person contact
between Beijing and Washington since U.S. President Joe Biden
took office.
Chinese diplomats will meet with U.S. officials in Alaska on
March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on
Thursday. The tone of any comments coming out of that meeting
could help market participants judge the likely path that
Sino-U.S. relations market could take under the new U.S.
administration.
By midday, the global dollar index traded at 91.572,
while the offshore yuan was changing hands at 6.4878
per dollar.
The yuan market at 0401 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4845 6.497 0.19%
Spot yuan 6.4875 6.4945 0.11%
Divergence from 0.05%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.63%
Spot change since 2005 27.58%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.92 96.88 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.572 91.443 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4878 0.00%
*
Offshore 6.6602 -2.64%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)