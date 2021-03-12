Young doctor feared to have UK strain

The Queensland doctor infected while treating coronavirus patients at a Brisbane hospital had not yet been vaccinated.

Despite being three weeks into the vaccination program, the doctor had not been given her first dose.

The doctor assessed two positive cases on Wednesday night, both of whom were being treated for the UK strain of COVID-19.

The doctor developed symptoms on Thursday and tested positive to the virus yesterday.

It is not yet known whether the doctor has contracted the UK strain however Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was likely results would confirm that to be the case.

The Queensland Premier has said the doctor has spent “very limited” time in the community, urging the community to remain calm.

“I don’t want everyone to be alarmed at present,” she said.

Three new cases of overseas acquired coronavirus have been diagnosed overnight.

Three venues have been listed as high-risk.

Morning After Café at West End on Thursday between 2pm and 3.15pm

Corporate Box Gym at Greenslopes on Thursday between 5.45pm and 7pm

Stones Corner Hotel at Stones Corner on Thursday between 7 and 7.45pm

The doctor went through the drive-through at Coorparoo McDonalds between 3.10pm and 3.20pm on Thursday. That is considered a low-risk venue.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. (Tony Moore/Brisbane Times)

All non-essential visits to patients at the Princess Alexandra Hospital have been banned, elective surgeries postponed and a mask mandate for anyone attending the hospital.

The PA Hospital staff member had contact with COVID-19 patients early on March 10 and was infectious in the community the following day, Queensland Health said.

The department said all patients, staff and families who had contact with the infected staff were being identified.

Queensland Health said the emergency department would remain open but urged potential patients to choose another hospital or GP if possible.

“Staff will wear masks at all times,” a Queensland Health statement said.

“Patients will be required to wear masks at all times unless it is not clinically appropriate.

“Non-urgent outpatient bookings and elective surgery will be postponed.”