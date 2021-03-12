Yankees wowed by Severino after Tommy John surgery

Earlier this week, Luis Severino pitched off a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery over a year ago, and to say the New York Yankees were left extremely impressed with the pitcher’s performance would be an understatement.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone monitored Severino’s session Tuesday, which was held at the Player Development Complex in the team’s spring training facility in Tampa, Fla. On Thursday, Boone raved about how great Severino looked in his return.

“It went really well,” Boone said, via NJ.com. “He looked great. He recovered. (Wednesday) was a no-throw day, so he’ll play catch again (Thursday). And then out to 90 feet or whatever. I’m not sure if his next bullpen is (Friday) or the next day, but his first go on the mound went really well. “Sevy usually is pretty stoked … but there’s no question in how he’s expressed himself that you feel like he’s in a good place right now. I think for the last several weeks he’s been chomping at the bit to get on the mound because I think he’s felt very ready to do that.”

Severino, 27, underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral on Feb. 27, 2020. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated this week that the team expects a “mid to late summer” return for the two-time All-Star.

Boone added that Severino, who threw 20 pitches — only fastballs — during the session, showed all the signs that he’s on schedule, if not even further along.

“He was really efficient,” Boone said. “He was really throwing it exactly where he wanted. “It was a lot of fun for me to be there and see that first one and just to see how he’s moving around you. There’s just a confidence in that he’s kind of exuding in in his health. Just watch him play catch, the kind of shape he’s in, and the free and easy way in which he’s throwing … I’m really encouraged about where he’s at to this point.”

It sounds like Severino might have been a little too amped up following such a long layoff, though.

“He was coming out hot,” Boone said. “We almost said, ‘Hey, back off a little bit.’ It was coming out a little too well, and he wasn’t working for it necessarily.”

Until Severino’s return, the Yankees are expected to at least initially roll with a projected rotation headed up by ace Gerrit Cole, with Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Domingo German rounding out the starting staff.