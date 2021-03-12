White House says Biden discussed China challenges with leaders from India, Japan, Australia By Reuters

© Reuters. President Biden holds a virtual meeting with Asia-Pacific Quad nation leaders at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden discussed challenges posed by China with leaders from India, Japan and Australia in a meeting on Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Sullivan told reporters at a briefing that the virtual meeting between the Quad countries, a group central to Biden’s efforts to counter China’s growing military and economic power in the Indo-Pacific, did not focus on China, but touched on freedom of navigation in the East and South China Seas.
