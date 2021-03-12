W.H.O. Grants Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Emergency Authorization

W.H.O. gave emergency-use listing to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine to receive W.H.O.’s approval. Emergency-use listing is the green light for a vaccine to be procured and rolled out by Covax. As you know, the J&J vaccine is the first to be listed as a single-dose regime. W.H.O. will convene its strategic advisory group on immunization experts next week to formulate recommendations on the use of this vaccine. We hope that this new vaccine will help to narrow vaccine inequalities, and not deepen them. The Covax facility has booked 500 million doses of the J&J vaccine, and we look forward to receiving them as soon as possible.