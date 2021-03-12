Virginia out of ACC Tournament due to COVID

The Cavaliers were scheduled to play Georgia Tech in the semifinals on Friday after defeating Syracuse in the quarterfinals. Georgia Tech automatically advances to the ACC championship game on Saturday against either Florida State or North Carolina.

Virginia is the second ACC team to withdraw from the tournament in as many days due to COVID-19. Duke withdrew from the tournament on Thursday for the same reason.

If the Cavaliers do not suffer a COVID-19 outbreak and have at least five healthy players, they will be eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Virginia is projected to be the fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament.