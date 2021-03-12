Vanessa Kirby Thinks ‘It’s Quite Mad’ That Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Watch ‘The Crown’

WENN/Avalon/John Rainford

The Princess Margaret depicter on the historical drama series also jokes that the couple will now have more time to ‘binge’ the show after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Vanessa Kirby was pleasantly surprised to know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watched “The Crown“. The actress, who portrayed Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix’s historical drama series, found it “quite mad” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched her show.

The 32-year-old offered her two cents when making a virtual appearance in the Tuesday, March 9 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“. She told host Jimmy Kimmel, “It’s quite mad to think that they have actually seen it. That’s something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, ‘Oh, you’re probably too busy to watch it.’ ”

After Jimmy quipped that the couple will have more time to watch the show since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the “Pieces of a Woman” actress doubled down on the joke by saying, “They literally binged four seasons probably in one go.” She added, “What a crazy life concept to have a show made about literally your grandparents and their lives, and then I guess, you know, that yours is possibly upcoming.”





Vanessa’s reaction came after Meghan and Harry revealed in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they have seen “some” of “The Crown”. Harry himself previously talked about the show when he appeared in a February episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden“.

“They don’t pretend to be news,” the expectant father told host James Corden. “It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

“I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself,” he further shared. “It’s the difference between… that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”