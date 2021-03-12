UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing woman By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Friday that human remains found in a wood outside London was the body of Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety.
“I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard. Clearly Sarah’s family have been updated with this most distressing news,” London Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.