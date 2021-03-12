U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.90% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.90%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.90% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.10%, and the index lost 0.59%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 6.82% or 17.19 points to trade at 269.19 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 4.20% or 9.24 points to end at 229.00 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 3.28% or 1.69 points to 53.21 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.73% or 3.74 points to trade at 212.21 at the close. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) declined 0.79% or 1.79 points to end at 224.36 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.76% or 0.93 points to 121.03.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which rose 10.62% to 41.37, ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 10.34% to settle at 94.94 and Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which gained 9.85% to close at 18.73.

The worst performers were Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.45% to 318.15 in late trade, Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which lost 3.54% to settle at 29.95 and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 3.38% to 87.91 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:) which rose 107.45% to 5.85, Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 70.79% to settle at 6.900 and Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 56.25% to close at 4.750.

The worst performers were Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.32% to 1.94 in late trade, Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.97% to settle at 2.450 and Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.90% to 47.63 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1710 to 1090 and 80 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1815 rose and 1480 declined, while 106 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 10.62% or 3.97 to 41.37. Shares in ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.34% or 8.90 to 94.94. Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.85% or 1.68 to 18.73. Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.82% or 17.19 to 269.19. Shares in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.20% or 9.24 to 229.00. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.28% or 1.69 to 53.21. Shares in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 107.45% or 3.03 to 5.85. Shares in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 56.25% or 1.710 to 4.750. Shares in Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 19.90% or 11.83 to 47.63.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 5.57% to 20.69.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.17% or 3.00 to $1725.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.68% or 0.45 to hit $65.57 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.65% or 0.45 to trade at $69.18 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.23% to 1.1956, while USD/JPY rose 0.51% to 109.05.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.27% at 91.667.