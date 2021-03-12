U.S. producer prices increase solidly in January By Reuters



© Reuters. Workers produce some of the specialized valves at Emerson Electric Co.’s factory in Marshalltown Iowa



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That followed a 1.3% jump in January, which was biggest advance since December 2009.

In the 12 months through February, the PPI surged 2.8%, the most since October 2018. The PPI increased 1.7% year-on-year in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% in February and jumping 2.7% year-on-year.