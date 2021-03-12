U.S. producer prices increase solidly in January By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Workers produce some of the specialized valves at Emerson Electric Co.’s factory in Marshalltown Iowa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That followed a 1.3% jump in January, which was biggest advance since December 2009.

In the 12 months through February, the PPI surged 2.8%, the most since October 2018. The PPI increased 1.7% year-on-year in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.5% in February and jumping 2.7% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR