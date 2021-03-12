Two new MLB players test positive for COVID-19

Major League Baseball continues to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks among players and other personnel despite a handful of scares during spring training.

On Friday, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced that only two new players returned positive COVID-19 results over the latest round of testing, which represents a 0.01% positive rate. To compare, five new players tested positive for the coronavirus the previous week.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that Cincinnati Reds six-time All-Star Joey Votto and Houston Astros veteran relief pitcher Pedro Baez tested positive. Eight Houston pitchers, in total, found themselves away from the team due to MLB COVID-19 protocols over the past week, but Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle noted on Thursday that seven of those eight pitchers have been cleared to return to camp.

The Cleveland Indians made headlines last weekend when they temporarily isolated third baseman Jose Ramirez and slugger Franmil Reyes away from team activities after they violated MLB COVID-19 health and safety protocols by dining at an indoor restaurant. The pair rejoined camp on Tuesday and addressed teammates about their actions. Any punishment connected to the violation was kept in-house.