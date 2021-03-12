Twenty-one Hong Kong activists remain in custody after court rejects bail appeals

Article content

HONG KONG — Twenty-one Hong Kong activists will remain in custody after a court on Friday rejected requests by some for bail and others withdrew their applications in a widely monitored case where they are charged with conspiracy to subvert the government.

The charges against a total of 47 opposition figures represent the most sweeping use yet of Hong Kong’s new security law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The case offers an insight into how the mainland-style justice drafted by Beijing into the security law clashes with the global financial hub’s common-law traditions, and is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups.

In contrast with past practice, the new security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they will not pose a security threat if released on bail.

Since the group of 47 were charged around two weeks ago, the court has heard a series of requests for bail. While most requests were rejected, the court approved some applications, prompting immediate appeals from prosecutors to overturn some of those approvals. Just five of the group are currently out on bail.