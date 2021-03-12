Turkey says it plans to host Afghan peace talks in April: state media By Reuters



ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is planning to host a round of Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Friday, adding Ankara would appoint an Afghanistan special envoy.

Cavusoglu’s comments come after the United States shared with Afghan officials, Taliban leaders and others a draft peace plan calling for replacing the government with a power-sharing interim administration pending elections under a new constitution.

Russia also plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday.